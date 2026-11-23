Grigor Dimitrov slipped one place and now sits 136th in the ATP world rankings. The Bulgarian remains the country’s top-ranked men’s player following the latest rankings update.

The most significant movement among the Bulgarian tennis players concerns Ivan Ivanov. The 18-year-old climbed six spots to a career-best 452nd place, and now has 101 points. Ivanov is the 2025 junior champion of “Wimbledon” and the US Open.

Pyotr Nesterov, the second-highest-ranked Bulgarian, also dropped one place and is No. 284 with 196 points. Dimitar Kuzmanov made slight progress, climbing one spot to 368th place with 139 points.

Alexander Zverev continues to lead the rankings with 10,350 points. Jannik Sinner is second with 7,950, while Carlos Alcaraz is third with 7,600 points. The Spaniard won the ATP Finals in Turin on November 22.

There is one change in the top 10. Frenchman Arthur Fils climbed to a career-best sixth place, moving past Italy’s Flavio Cobolli.