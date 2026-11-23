Ludogorets could make a change in goal for their home match against Dunav. Ivo Grbić is expected to start at the Huvepharma Arena in the match from the 15th round of the First League, while Hendrik Bonmann will likely be left out of the starting lineup.

The match is on November 23 at 18:00 in Razgrad. The expected change comes after the 2:2 draw with CSKA 1948 in the previous round. In that match, Ivaylo Chochev earned Ludogorets a point with a goal in the final seconds, but he is once again expected to start on the bench.

Grbić has played in only one match for the Razgrad side this season. That came against Beroe in the Bulgarian Cup. Bonmann has been the starter in the league so far, conceding 11 goals since the beginning of the campaign.

The Croatian goalkeeper came through Atlético Madrid before continuing his career at other clubs. If the lineup prediction is confirmed, he will have the opportunity to start in goal in a league match as well.

Dunav will travel without any suspended players. José Cabargas and Charles Appiah have recovered from their injuries and are once again available to head coach Georgi Chilikov. Denisлав Minchev and Bilal El Bakkali Salah will remain out of the squad until the end of the year.

“We expect a very serious test. I have told the players that we have nothing to lose. We are going out to try to stand up to our opponent,” Chilikov told BTA, as quoted by Novsport.

The starting lineups will be made official immediately before the start of the match.