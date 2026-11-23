Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes criticised the refereeing and the work of VAR after the 0-4 defeat to Liverpool. The Portugal international described Leny Yoro’s early red card as an excessively harsh decision.

“That is not a red card,” Fernandes said after the match. In his view, such a mistake can completely change the course of a game, although he did not place the blame for the defeat on the referees.

The midfielder clarified that Manchester United had conceded a goal from a set-piece themselves and that the officials were not to blame for this. He did, however, point out that Yoro’s early dismissal had changed the direction of the match.

The captain also expressed dissatisfaction with the amount of time the on-field referees and their colleagues in the VAR room spend reviewing controversial incidents. According to him, excessively lengthy checks further affect the course of matches.

The defeat to Liverpool was Manchester United’s fifth in the Premier League since the start of the season and came in Mauricio Pochettino’s debut in charge of the team. United have just one win and sit 19th with 8 points.

Crystal Palace are bottom with 7 points, while Sunderland and Nottingham have 9 each. Nottingham are above the relegation zone.

Fernandes’ future was also discussed again around the match. The Portuguese player’s contract expires at the end of the season, but he himself denied that he was negotiating a new agreement.

Fernandes also rejected claims that he was demanding a higher salary. He said that if his main aim had been to earn more, he would have continued his career at another club rather than at Manchester United.