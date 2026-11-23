PAOK are preparing their winter recruitment and are exploring the possibility of signing a goalkeeper from the Bulgarian league. According to sporttime.gr, representatives of the Thessaloniki club are expected to arrive in Bulgaria to watch the players on the list live.

The Greek publication does not name a specific favourite. The report describes the search with the phrase “PAOK: Goalkeeper Under the Microscope”, indicating that the club wants to have ready options as soon as the winter transfer window opens.

Among the possible candidates named by The Telegraph is Levski’s Svetoslav Vutsov. The goalkeeper became champion with the “Blues”, and a potential move to Greece would be the next step in his career.

The other more experienced option is Botev Plovdiv’s Daniel Naumov. He is already familiar with the Greek league, having been part of OFI Crete, and since the start of the season he has been among the goalkeepers linked with PAOK’s interest.

The list also includes CSKA’s Fyodor Lapoukhov, as well as the young Alex Bozhev and Ivan Andonov. Lapoukhov has been linked with interest from foreign clubs, while Bozhev and Andonov have been identified as promising goalkeepers.

There is already a connection between Bulgarian and Greek football at club level as well. Slavia sold defender Martin Georgiev to AEK Athens, which has been cited as an example of a possible transfer route to the Greek league.