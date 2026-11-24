Nikolay Tsolov retains a real chance of winning the Formula 2 title, after championship leader Rafael Camara was ruled out of the final two rounds of the season. The Bulgarian driver is second with 200 points, while the Brazilian has 207. Alexander Dunne is third with 189 points.

Camara will miss the Formula 2 races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi in order to continue his Formula 1 season with Haas. The American team confirmed that the Brazilian will compete in the final two races on the Formula 1 calendar, ruling him out of the title fight in the support series. The decision leaves his tally of 207 points with no possibility of increasing.

Tsolov Is Eight Points Away from Drawing Level

To draw level with Camara’s tally, Tsolov needs to score at least eight points in the remaining four races. After that, the results of the two drivers and the rules for determining the champion in the event of a tie will be decisive. Dunne also remains in contention for the title, as he is only 11 points behind the Bulgarian.

The next round will take place at the Lusail Circuit in Qatar from November 27 to 29. The schedule includes a sprint on Saturday and a feature race on Sunday. The season concludes at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi from December 4 to 6.

Tsolov reached the decisive phase with six wins and nine podium finishes in his first full season in Formula 2. He led the standings for much of the campaign, including after a run of three consecutive victories, but lost the lead following the round in Baku. The official Formula 2 website noted that the Bulgarian had kept his title hopes alive after finishing second in one of the races there.

The Next Step Is Linked to Formula 1

Regardless of the outcome of the championship, Tsolov’s future for 2027 has already been mapped out. He has been confirmed as a reserve driver for Red Bull and Racing Bulls in Formula 1. The plan includes simulator work, tests with older cars, selected test sessions, free practice sessions and tyre testing. The Bulgarian has already driven for Racing Bulls in the first free practice session of the Mexican Grand Prix, and in August he conducted a test with the team at Imola.

“My ambition is clear: I want to become a Formula 1 driver,” Tsolov said after his 2027 programme was announced.

Before the final two rounds, he is focusing on the task at hand. “For now, my immediate focus is to finish the Formula 2 season as strongly as possible,” the Bulgarian driver said. After Qatar and Abu Dhabi, it will become clear whether his first full season in the championship will end with a title, a runner-up finish or a battle that goes down to the final race.

Sources: focus-news.net, 24chasa.bg