CSKA have identified Botev Plovdiv’s 18-year-old Samuil Tsonev as a target, claims “Tema Sport”. According to the publication, the club from Borisova Garden is preparing an offer for the rights of the young striker, who has attracted attention with his performances in the First League.

The interest comes immediately after the match between Botev and CSKA, which ended 3:3 at Hristo Botev Stadium. Tsonev gave the Plovdiv side the lead with two goals in the 31st and 36th minutes. After the break, CSKA turned the game around, but Botev equalised late on.

“I feel incredible in front of our amazing fans. I am fine now and everything is going according to plan; I will continue to give my all for the team,” Samuil Tsonev said after the match.

According to information cited by KotaSport, CSKA are considering signing the footballer as early as the winter transfer window. One option is for Tsonev to remain at Botev until the end of the season on loan, so that he can continue to gain match experience.

Tsonev is a Botev academy product

Samuil Tsonev was born on 30 May 2008 in Plovdiv and came through all the age groups at Botev’s academy. In July 2025, he signed his first professional contract with the club. He can play as a striker or attacking midfielder.

Before the clash with CSKA, Tsonev had already scored two goals in Botev’s 3:2 victory over Arda. This brought his tally in the First League during the season to four, according to the published information.

So far, there has been no official confirmation from CSKA or Botev Plovdiv of an offer being made, negotiations having begun, or an agreement having been reached. The next opportunity for the situation to develop is the winter transfer window.

Sources: temasport.com, kotasport.com, sportal.bg