The Toronto Maple Leafs snapped their nine-game losing streak in the NHL with a 4-2 comeback win over the New York Islanders. The hosts took a 2-0 lead, but Toronto scored four unanswered goals. Chris Tanev tied the game early in the third period, while Gavin McKenna scored the winning goal at 8:55. Easton Cowan completed the scoring into an empty net.

„I felt extremely happy for them because they battled,“ Toronto coach Jim Hiller said. The Maple Leafs improved their record to 9-14-3, while the Islanders fell to 11-7-5. The loss ended New York’s streak of seven consecutive games with at least one point.

Vilardi scores a hat-trick for Winnipeg

Gabriel Vilardi scored three goals in the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-2 win over the Utah Mammoth. It was the forward’s second career hat-trick in the NHL and the first by a Winnipeg player since October 9, 2025. Stuart Skinner made 32 saves, while the Jets recorded points in nine of their last 10 games.

The New Jersey Devils defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2. Connor Brown recorded a goal and an assist, Timo Meier scored in his fourth consecutive game, and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves. Mikael Pyyhtia scored his first goal of the season for Columbus.

Ottawa and Los Angeles also win

The Ottawa Senators defeated the Calgary Flames 2-1 and extended their streak of recording at least one point to nine games. Linus Ullmark made 35 saves, while Michael Amadio and Shane Pinto scored for the hosts. Matt Coronato scored Calgary’s only goal.

The Los Angeles Kings won by the same score against the Montreal Canadiens. Alex Laferriere and Trevor Moore scored for the winners, while goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves. Dylan Larkin recorded an assist in his Montreal debut following his trade from Detroit.

Two games are still ongoing

In the game between the Anaheim Ducks and Seattle Kraken, the hosts lead 3-2 in the third period. In the other unfinished game, the Minnesota Wild hold a 3-2 lead over the San Jose Sharks, also in the third period. The final result of both games has yet to be confirmed.

The next game on the schedule is the Vegas Golden Knights against the Edmonton Oilers on November 24.

Sources: nhl.com, hockey.com