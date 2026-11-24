The Portland Trail Blazers handed the Philadelphia 76ers their second loss of the season, winning 128:111 on the road. Deni Avdija led the winners with 31 points and 7 assists. The victory improved Portland's record to 11-6, while Philadelphia fell to 14-4. The defeat ended the 76ers' five-game winning streak.

“Our energy, focus and intent have to be better from the very beginning,” Damian Lillard said before the game. Portland achieved that objective and controlled most of the contest, making the most of its strong shooting and building a lead that the hosts were unable to erase.

Indiana stop Oklahoma City

The Indiana Pacers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 125:120. Pascal Siakam and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 20 points each for the hosts, while Ivica Zubac added 15 rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the game's leading scorer with 38 points, but his efforts were not enough to secure a Thunder victory.

Indiana opened the game with a strong run and held on to its lead despite Oklahoma City's attempt to turn things around after halftime. The Pacers entered the game on a four-game losing streak, while the Thunder were playing their second game in two days.

Minnesota with a convincing win

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Brooklyn Nets 142:116. Jaden McDaniels led the winners with 34 points, while Minnesota improved its record to 13-5. Brooklyn fell to 3-13.

In the other games, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 117:111, with Ty Jerome scoring 29 points. The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 116:111, the Chicago Bulls defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 122:108, and the Phoenix Suns overcame the New Orleans Pelicans 123:119.

The Houston Rockets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116:104. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Utah Jazz 109:94, while the San Antonio Spurs beat the Sacramento Kings 123:107. All the results are from the ten games on the NBA schedule.

Next games

The next schedule includes three games: Detroit Pistons - Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics - Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks - Denver Nuggets. The matchup between the Mavericks and the Nuggets pits two teams with records of 10-7 and 10-5 at the start of the evening.

Sources: nba.com