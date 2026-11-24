The UEFA Champions League returns with the fifth round of the league phase and nine matches on Tuesday. Two of the fixtures kick off at 19:45 Bulgarian time, while the other seven are scheduled for 22:00.

The early fixtures are Bodø/Glimt – LASK and Galatasaray – Aston Villa. The Norwegian side are unbeaten in their last five home matches in the main phase of the tournament, while LASK have recorded just one win in their last 12 European away matches. Galatasaray will rely on home advantage against Aston Villa after the Turkish side won their last three home matches against English opponents.

Real Madrid looking to maintain perfect record

One of the headline fixtures is the match between Real Madrid and PSV Eindhoven at the „Santiago Bernabéu“. The Spanish giants have won their first four matches in the league phase and will be seeking a fifth consecutive victory. Head coach José Mourinho described the Dutch opponents as „a good team that are worth more than the points they have“.

At the same time, Arsenal host Borussia Dortmund. The London side are unbeaten in their last 16 matches in the group stage or league phase, having won their last 12 home matches in this part of the tournament. Arsenal have scored at least two goals in 21 of their last 22 home matches in this phase. Dortmund enter the fixture in 12th place in the overall standings.

Manchester City host Napoli at the „Etihad“. The English side are among the teams battling for a place in the top eight, which would secure direct qualification for the round of 16. The other matches in the evening programme are RB Leipzig – Lens, Feyenoord – Porto, Slovan Bratislava – Real Betis and Como – AEK Athens.

Como set a goalscoring record

Como have scored 19 goals in their first four Champions League matches – the highest total for a team in its first four games in the competition. Forward Tasos Douvikas has scored in each of his first four appearances and, with another goal, will draw level with Erling Haaland, Diego Costa and Alessandro Del Piero in this regard.

The fifth round continues on Wednesday with another nine matches, including Atlético Madrid – Viking, Club Brugge – Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain – Roma and Sporting – Manchester United. The league phase concludes on 27 January 2027, while the final is scheduled for 5 June at the „Metropolitano“ stadium in Madrid.

Sources: uefa.com, cbssports.com, as.com