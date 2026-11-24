Monza ended its run of four consecutive Serie A defeats with a convincing 3–0 home victory over Fiorentina. The match was the final fixture of the 12th round of the Italian championship.

Gustavo Varela opened the scoring in the 45th minute, then scored again six minutes into the second half. Jay Robinson completed the scoring in the 59th minute.

Bulgarian defender Valentin Antov remained on the substitutes’ bench and did not enter the game.

Following the victory, Monza moved onto 10 points and climbed to 14th place in the standings. Fiorentina remained 16th with 9 points.

Sources: bnrnews.bg