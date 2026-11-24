More than 6,000 tickets have been sold for the match between the men's national teams of Bulgaria and Denmark in the preliminary EuroBasket 2029 qualifiers. The game will be played on November 26 at 7:00 p.m. at Arena 8888 in Sofia.

The game is part of the second stage of the qualifiers and is in Group D. Bulgaria already have one win in this phase, and the national team will be seeking another victory in front of their home crowd.

The federation called for a full house

The Bulgarian Basketball Federation called on fans to support the team and wear the colors of Bulgaria.

“The aim is for the stands to be full and for the arena to become a true home of Bulgarian basketball,” the federation said.

Tickets for the game are on sale through the Eventim network. The match will be broadcast live on bTV Action and online on VOYO.

The Bulgarian team is led by head coach Lyubomir Minchev, while Aleksandar Vezenkov is among the expected leaders of the squad. After the game against Denmark, Bulgaria's schedule in the preliminary EuroBasket 2029 qualifiers will continue with the remaining Group D matches.

Sources: bta.bg, btv.bg, bgbasket.com