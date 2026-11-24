Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6(7) in the final of the ATP Finals in Turin. Although Toronto was listed in the assignment, the deciding match was played in the Italian city. The Spaniard saved three set points in the second tiebreak before closing out the match after around two hours and two minutes.

The title is Alcaraz's first at the ATP Finals and the 30th of his professional career. He also became the fourth tennis player after Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and the season-ending championships.

Alcaraz: The title means a lot

After the match, Alcaraz described the victory as special because of the difficulties he had gone through during the season. “This trophy means the whole world to me,” the Spaniard said, as quoted by TNT Sports.

Alcaraz also spoke about the unusual way in which he relieved the tension during the final. He sang and danced to the music in the arena because it helped him relax and remain focused between points.

“When I relax and let things happen, everything comes much easier,” explained the 23-year-old tennis player. He maintained his perfect record in finals against Zverev — three wins in three matches.

Zverev revealed he was suffering from ankle pain

The German attributed some of his problems to pain in his right ankle — the same one that suffered a serious injury in 2022. According to Alexander Zverev, this limited his movement when serving.

“Alcaraz is one of the best returners in the world. On top of that, I had quite a lot of pain in my ankle, and that affects my serve a lot,” said Zverev, as quoted by the Spanish newspaper AS.

Zverev hit four aces compared with seven for Alcaraz and won 54% of points on his first serve and 42% on his second. The German stressed that despite the physical problem, he was proud of his fight in the second set.

“To beat Carlos, you have to be not 100 but 110 percent and play perfectly. I wasn't able to do that. I lost to a great tennis player,” said Zverev.

The next stop is the Davis Cup

In his speech after the final, Zverev congratulated his opponent, saying: “You are an absolute legend of our sport, and you are only 23 years old.” The German finished the season as the world No. 1, but without a win against Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner in 2026.

Alcaraz has already joined the Spanish team for the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna. Spain will play Austria on November 26, while Zverev's Germany will face Great Britain. With further victories, the two teams could meet again in the semifinals.

Sources: tntsports.co.uk, as.com, sportsnet.ca