Serginho will probably miss Levski’s away match against Olympique Marseille in the Europa League. The game is on November 26 at 19:45 at „Vélodrome“, and the Portuguese midfielder has not fully recovered from an adductor injury.

Dsport and Gong.bg reported that the injury also prevented Serginho from playing in Levski’s 4–1 win over Lokomotiv Sofia. According to the published information, Julio Velasquez’s coaching staff does not want to risk the condition of one of its key players.

Serginho suffered the problem during the 1–0 win over Jagiellonia on November 5. He was forced off before half-time and subsequently also missed the derby against CSKA. Initially, it was expected that his recovery would take between one and two weeks.

However, the information about his participation against Marseille is not entirely clear. Gol.bg reported that the 26-year-old midfielder will not travel for the match, while KotaSport published a different version, according to which he has recovered and will be included in Levski’s squad. The final decision must be made by the coaching staff before the game.

This season, Serginho has made 26 appearances, scored four goals and provided eight assists. He has accumulated 2,007 minutes of playing time, and his absence would leave Velasquez without one of his most-used midfielders.

Levski are in a good position in the league phase of the Europa League with seven points from four matches. Olympique Marseille have three points after one win and three defeats.

Sources: dsport.bg, gong.bg, kotasport.com