The leaders of the Premier League and the Bundesliga meet in the fifth round of the league phase of the Champions League. Arsenal host Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium in London, with kick-off at 22:00 Bulgarian time.

Arsenal enter the match as the leaders in England, with 28 points from 11 matches. Mikel Arteta's team are unbeaten in their first four Champions League matches and have 10 points, placing them third in the standings.

Dortmund lead the way in Germany with 24 points from 10 matches. In Europe, Nico Kovač's side have earned nine points and sit 12th. The Germans are also unbeaten in the tournament, having most recently defeated Real Betis 2:1.

Both teams arrive after draws and wins

Arsenal drew 2:2 away to Newcastle in the Premier League. Before that, the London side recorded a draw by the same score against Bayern Munich in the third round of the Champions League.

Dortmund defeated Borussia Mönchengladbach 1:0 in their most recent Bundesliga match. In the fourth round of the European tournament, the German team beat Real Betis 2:1.

“I am very impressed by them, by their results and by the position they occupy in the Bundesliga and the Champions League,” Arteta said of their upcoming opponents.

Kovač described Arsenal as “the leaders of the Premier League and the current Champions League finalists,” adding that the London side have the best defence in England and Europe.

The head-to-head record favours Arsenal

The two clubs have met eight times in the Champions League. Arsenal have four wins, Dortmund have won three matches, and one encounter has ended in a draw. The goal difference is 10:8 in favour of the English side.

Their most recent competitive meetings came in the 2014/2015 season. Dortmund won 2:0 in Germany, while Arsenal claimed revenge with the same score in London.

The upcoming match could change the gap between the two teams near the top of the standings. Arsenal will defend their place among the top eight, which guarantees direct qualification for the round of 16, while Dortmund will be seeking points to climb the league-phase standings.

Sources: as.com, nbcsports.com, football365.com