Gianlorenzo Blengini suffered his first defeat at the helm of Numia Vero Volley Milano in Italy’s Serie A1. His team lost 1:3 to Prosecco DOC A. Carraro Imoco Conegliano in the derby of the tenth round, played in front of 12,925 spectators at the “Unipol Forum” in Assago.

The sets ended 21:25, 25:14, 23:25 and 26:28. The two teams entered the direct clash with nine consecutive wins each, but Conegliano managed to maintain its perfect record and remained the only unbeaten team in the league. Following the victory, the champions lead the standings with 30 points, while Milan are second with 27.

Conegliano won the first set, but the hosts responded convincingly and levelled after 25:14. In the third set, Milan led 16:14, but the visitors turned the match around and closed out the set 25:23. The scenario was similar in the fourth set, in which Milan held a 16:14 lead before Conegliano snatched the victory 28:26.

The ends of the sets proved decisive

According to the statistics of the Women’s Volleyball League, Milan scored 95 points compared with 92 for Conegliano. The hosts had an advantage in blocking – 12 to 9, but their opponents were more effective in attack – 66 successful attacks to 62.

“In the first set, we were too cautious on serve, and that led to a visible difference in defence. The third and fourth sets were decided at the end, by one or two balls,” Blengini said after the match. He pointed out that his team had lacked courage in the decisive moments.

The match also set an attendance record for a women’s volleyball game in Italy – 12,925 spectators. The match was also historic for Paola Egonu, who surpassed the 6,000-point mark in Serie A1 and became the highest-scoring player in the history of the championship since the introduction of the “point-per-rally” system.

Milan continue with matches in Europe and Italy

Blengini and Milan’s next test will come in the Champions League. On November 25, the Italian team will host Paris Volley. In Serie A1, Milan will return to the court on November 28 with an away match against Talmassons.

Sources: novsport.com, volleynews.it, volleyweek.bg