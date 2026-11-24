Mauricio Pochettino began his era at Manchester United with a heavy defeat. His team lost 0–4 to Liverpool at „Anfield“ after being reduced to ten men as early as the eighth minute. British media described the Argentine’s debut as a nightmare and questioned some of his decisions.

Leny Yoro was sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak, and Dominik Szoboszlai turned the resulting free kick into a goal. Just 2 minutes and 46 seconds later, Florian Wirtz made it 2–0. After the break, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Muñoz added two more goals.

According to Sky Sports, the early red card completely changed the match, but United’s performance also exposed deeper problems. The team remained 19th in the Premier League with eight points after 11 rounds, while, with 34 goals conceded in all competitions, it has the weakest defence among the teams from Europe’s five major leagues.

Criticism of Pochettino’s Team Selection

Particular attention was paid to the decision to start Matthijs de Ligt. For the Dutchman, it was his first Premier League start in 357 days. According to Sky Sports’ analysis, he made a mistake at the beginning of the attack that led to Yoro’s red card, after which the visitors’ defence never managed to organise itself.

Gary Neville described the selection as surprising and said that Manchester United’s defence was „the weakest in Europe“. The club’s former captain also criticised the transfer policy, pointing out that the problems in defence had been visible for several seasons.

Roy Keane was even more emphatic. In his view, Liverpool could have scored eight or nine goals, while the players’ reaction after the defeat did not demonstrate standards high enough for a club of United’s stature.

„It’s So Painful“

Pochettino defended his decision to select De Ligt, but took responsibility for the team’s overall balance. „It’s so painful. After eight minutes, the whole plan had failed,“ the coach told Sky Sports.

He described Yoro’s red card as unfair and added that the players needed to accept reality, be more focused and make better decisions on the pitch.

The Guardian described the defeat as the worst debut by a Manchester United manager since 1926. The publication noted that Pochettino faced a task that would not be solved in a few weeks, even though the club were sitting just above the relegation zone.

The Argentine’s next test will come quickly. Manchester United will visit Sporting in the Champions League on 25 November before hosting Brentford in the Premier League on 28 November.

Sources: skysports.com, theguardian.com, elpais.com