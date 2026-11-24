French referee Jérémy Pignard will officiate CSKA’s home match against Trabzonspor in the Conference League. The match is on November 26 at 22:00 and will be the first European fixture at the renovated “Bulgarian Army” Stadium. UEFA has included the CSKA–Trabzonspor clash in the schedule for the fourth round of the league phase.

The appointment brings back memories of the match between Levski and PAOK in the second qualifying round of the tournament in 2022. Pignard officiated the game on July 21, when the “Blues” won 2:0 at the Georgi Asparuhov Stadium. The victory proved decisive in eliminating the Greek side.

Pignard’s assistants will be Aurélien Drouet and Isham Zakrani. Marc Bollengier will be the fourth official. Bastien Dechepy will be in charge of the VAR system, with Nicolas Rainville serving as his assistant. The entire refereeing crew is from France.

The French referee has already officiated a match involving the Bulgarian national team. On June 2, 2022, he was the referee in the 1:1 draw with North Macedonia in Razgrad.

European football is returning to the “Bulgarian Army” Stadium after more than three years. The last international match at the old venue was on July 27, 2023, when CSKA lost 0:2 to Romanian side Sepsi.