Max Verstappen is considering taking part in the legendary “24 Hours of Daytona” in 2027. The four-time Formula 1 world champion visited the track in Daytona Beach ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, raising questions about whether he is preparing to compete in the IMSA series event.

“We are looking into the possibility, but for now the visit was mainly for a shoot for “Red Bull”. I definitely want to take part. This race is possible while I am still in Formula 1, so I hope it happens, but we will have to wait a little longer for news. There is time,” Verstappen told Motorsport.com.

The “Red Bull” driver clarified that if he competes in the “24 Hours of Daytona”, he would prefer to race in the GT3 class. This option is linked to his growing interest in endurance racing, which has already taken him to the “24 Hours of the Nürburgring”.

Earlier this year, Verstappen’s team finished 36th out of 159 cars in the German 24-hour race. Taking part in Daytona would be the next step in his programme outside Formula 1, but so far there is no confirmed line-up or officially announced entry.

The “24 Hours of Daytona” is held annually at the track in Daytona Beach, Florida, as part of the IMSA North American Championship. The 2027 edition is scheduled for the weekend of 28 to 31 January and will be the opening round of the season.

The date falls outside the Formula 1 race weekends, making Verstappen’s potential participation possible without him missing a round of the world championship. The Dutchman stressed, however, that the final news will be announced later.