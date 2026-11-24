Julio Velasquez had other options when he decided to continue his work at Levski. The Spanish coach explains his choice with his gratitude to the club and the opportunity to be part of a project competing for trophies.

“I had other options, but for me there is one fundamental principle - it is good to be grateful!”

Velasquez discusses his journey in a special feature for Coaches’ Voice. He took over at Levski in January 2025, having until then spent almost his entire career at clubs fighting for survival.

“I built my career from absolute zero,” the coach says. He began working with eight- and nine-year-old children in the San Nicolas neighborhood of his native Valladolid, then moved through various age groups before reaching professional football.

The beginning at Levski

When he arrived in Sofia, Levski were in fourth or fifth place in the standings and 13 points behind the leaders. Velasquez saw the club as a historic team with a large and demanding fan base, but also as a side that had not achieved significant success for a long time.

The first few weeks were not easy. The training camp in Antalya lasted more than 20 days, many players suffered from a viral illness, and the results in the friendly matches did not meet the new coach’s requirements. According to Velasquez, the team lacked the togetherness needed to build the desired style of play.

The Spaniard insisted that Levski be a proactive team - seeking out the opponent’s goal, defending far from its own penalty area and forcing mistakes instead of waiting for them.

Velasquez’s first official match in charge of the “Blues” was against Ludogorets. Levski won the match, and the result gave the coach and players a calmer environment in which to work.

From runners-up to champions

Levski finished the 2024/25 season as runners-up. In the second half of the campaign, the team earned two more points than Ludogorets, but the initial 13-point deficit made it impossible to catch the leaders.

The following season began with eight wins and two draws in the first ten matches. According to Velasquez, it was during the break in January 2026 that people at Levski began to believe the title was a realistic goal.

The coach says that the most important task at that point was to maintain emotional balance. To warn the players not to become excessively euphoric, he showed them the example of Ajax, who had squandered a nine-point lead over PSV Eindhoven with five rounds remaining.

Levski nevertheless went on to win the championship title in the 2025/26 season, and later qualified for the Europa League group stage. Velasquez points to the supporters’ backing and the connection between the team and the stands as an important part of the path to success.

Sources: bta.bg, sportal.bg