Galatasaray host Aston Villa in one of the early matches of the fifth round of the league phase of the Champions League. The game at „Rams Park“ in Istanbul kicks off at 19:45 Bulgarian time.

Aston Villa go into the match in sixth place with nine points, while Galatasaray are 18th. The difference between the two teams is three points, making the game important for the standings in the zone leading to the knockout stages.

The Turkish champions have won their last five matches in all competitions. In their previous home game in the Champions League, Galatasaray defeated Stuttgart 2-0, having previously beaten Lille 4-2 away. The team began the campaign with defeats to Sporting Lisbon and Barcelona.

Galatasaray Without Osimhen and Leão

The hosts will be without striker Victor Osimhen and winger Rafael Leão. Both are among the team’s key attacking players. Okan Buruk confirmed that Osimhen will not be included in the squad, while the participation of left-back Cédric Soares had been in doubt before the final training session.

In the absence of Osimhen and Leão, Aleksei Batrakov is expected to take on a greater role. The Russian midfielder has scored four goals in the league phase of the Champions League, three of them at „Rams Park“.

Aston Villa Seek a Reaction

The English side began the tournament with three consecutive wins against Club Brugge, Fenerbahçe and Viking. The run was ended by a 0-3 defeat away to Barcelona in the fourth round.

In the Premier League, Aston Villa drew 0-0 with Sunderland at the weekend. The draw extended the team’s winless run to five matches in all competitions, while Unai Emery’s side sit tenth in the English top flight.

„We are not the favourites. In this Champions League format, teams learn as they go, and one mistake could mean that you do not finish in the top eight,“ Emery said ahead of the away game.

The Spanish coach also highlighted the atmosphere in Istanbul. „The most difficult thing for us will not only be Galatasaray’s individual players, but also the energy in the stadium, the support of the fans and the intensity with which the hosts play,“ Emery said.

After the match, Galatasaray will travel to AEK Athens on 8 December, while Aston Villa will host Paris Saint-Germain on the same day.

Sources: goal.com