Levski will have 500 tickets for its trip to Marseille in the fifth round of the league phase of the Europa League. The French authorities have refused to increase the allocation by another 300 tickets, despite the club seeking assistance from UEFA.

The decision was made by order of the prefecture of the Bouches-du-Rhône department, where Marseille is located. In its official statement, Levski said that the number of visiting supporters had been “limited to 500 people”.

The match has been classified as high-risk

According to Levski, the French authorities have classified the match as high-risk. The reasons cited include the high level of terrorist threat in France, a major protest planned for the day of the match and limited police resources to maintain public order.

The club notified UEFA that the rule requiring a minimum of 5% of the stadium capacity to be allocated to visiting fans had not been applied. The European football governing body communicated with the prefecture and the police in the department, but the local authorities refused to provide the additional 300 tickets.

Levski expressed its disagreement

Levski’s management stated that the limited allocation was causing serious difficulties for supporters. According to the club, many of them had already organized their trip to France and incurred expenses in order to attend the match.

“Levski” strongly disagrees with the decision, which deprives hundreds of our supporters of the opportunity to support the team at “Stade Vélodrome”, the statement said.

The match between Marseille and Levski will be played on November 26 at “Stade Vélodrome” stadium. The club urged its supporters to continue backing the team despite the restrictions.

Sources: sportal.bg