Bodø/Glimt host LASK on matchday five of the league phase of the Champions League. The match at Aspmyra Stadium in Bodø kicks off at 19:45 Bulgarian time, with the winner taking an important step towards a place among the teams that will continue in the tournament.

Before the match, Bodø/Glimt are 25th with 4 points, while LASK occupy 16th place with 6 points. In the competition’s new format, the top 24 teams advance to the knockout stage, putting the hosts under greater pressure. UEFA confirms that this is the fifth match for both teams in the league phase.

Different paths to the decisive clash

The Norwegian champions began their campaign with a heavy 0-5 defeat to Bayern Munich, but then beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0. A dramatic 4-3 defeat to Napoli followed, while in the fourth round Bodø/Glimt drew 0-0 with Lille.

LASK also lost their first two matches – 0-1 to AEK and 3-6 to Liverpool. However, the Linz-based side won their last two games: 3-2 away to Sporting Lisbon and 4-0 against Slovan Bratislava. The Austrians therefore arrive in Norway with six points and a better goal difference than the hosts.

Knutsen warns of LASK’s strengths

Bodø/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen expects a physical battle and a serious threat from set pieces.

“They have more points than us and thoroughly deserved to beat Sporting away from home. They have a physically strong squad and are extremely good at set pieces,” Knutsen said.

The coach added that his team must find quicker solutions in attack and avoid being caught unprepared by the opposition’s press. Following the goalless draw with Lille, Knutsen expects improvement particularly in the attacking department.

Defender Odin Bjørtuft also described the match as difficult. “There is no doubt that we have to be at our best. Our combinations have to work, and our intensity has to be higher than theirs,” he said.

Home advantage is the Norwegians’ main asset

Bodø/Glimt are unbeaten in their last six home matches in the Champions League, and have kept clean sheets in the last four of them. The run includes the victory over Borussia Dortmund, but their winning streak was halted by the draw with Lille.

The hosts also come into the match on the back of a convincing 4-2 victory over Molde in the Norwegian league. LASK likewise won their most recent league match – 2-1 against Hartberg – and sit third in the Austrian Bundesliga.

According to UEFA’s preliminary information, Bodø/Glimt will be without Håkon Evjen and Mikkel Mikkelsen, while Andres Andrade, George Bello and Florian Flecker are listed as absentees for LASK. The final line-ups will be announced before the match.

After the match, Bodø/Glimt will travel to face Lens on 9 December, while LASK will host Fenerbahçe in the next round.

Sources: sportal.bg, ftv.bg, as.com