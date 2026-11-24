Fratria and Yantra will play one of the most important matches of the 17th round of the Second League. The game is scheduled for November 24 at 18:00 and will pit the fourth- and fifth-placed teams in the standings against each other.

Fratria have 31 points after 16 matches, while Yantra have 27. A home win would increase the gap to seven points, while a victory for the team from Gabrovo would reduce its deficit to one point. This is precisely what makes the match a direct clash for the positions at the top of the table.

Fratria come into the match after a convincing win

The team from Varna are on a run of three consecutive victories. In their last match, Fratria thrashed Dobrudzha 5:0 away in a postponed game from the 14th round. Georgi Trifonov scored a hat-trick, while Rumen Rumenov and Georgi Atanasov added one goal each. It was the team’s ninth win since the start of the season and left them just one point behind the second- and third-placed teams in the standings.

Before that, Fratria beat Sportist Svoge 6:2. The team have scored 32 goals in their first 16 matches and conceded 16.

Yantra seek to extend their unbeaten run

Yantra arrive with four consecutive matches without defeat. The run includes wins over Ludogorets II and Hebar, as well as 3:3 draws with Chernomorets 1919 and CSKA’s second team. The Gabrovo side have scored 25 goals and conceded 18 this season.

The history of the recent meetings gives the visitors a slight advantage. Fratria have been unable to beat Yantra in their last two home matches, while the last game between the two teams ended 1:1 in March 2026.

After that match, Fratria head coach Renars Rode said: “I want us to win and control the ball.”

The referee for the upcoming match will be Denislav Stalev. The appointments for the game were published by the Refereeing Commission of the Bulgarian Football Union.

Sources: dsport.bg, taralej.bg, sportal.bg