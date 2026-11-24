Manchester City host Napoli at the Etihad in the fifth round of the league phase of the Champions League. The match kicks off at 22:00 Bulgarian time and comes as the hosts look for a way out of their winless run in the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca’s side have not won any of their last four matches in the English league. In their most recent game, City drew 1:1 with Fulham, having previously lost 1:3 to Nottingham Forest, 0:1 to Brighton and 1:2 to Aston Villa. The team’s only victory in their last five matches in all competitions was a 3:2 away win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Against this backdrop, City are also facing serious institutional pressure. On 29 September, an independent commission found breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules over a period of nine seasons. According to the Premier League, these involved fictitious commercial agreements, inaccurate financial reports and breaches of the duty to cooperate with the investigation. The commission calculated that the schemes had artificially inflated the club’s revenues and reduced its expenses by more than £900 million.

The club appealed the decision, stating that it contained “clear and significant errors in terms of law, principles and facts”. The sanction has not yet been determined. Possible punishments include a fine, a points deduction and other sporting measures, while the appeal proceedings will be held behind closed doors.

Napoli also seeking stability

Napoli arrive in Manchester after a 1:0 win over Torino, but their European campaign has been difficult. The Italian side lost 1:4 to Porto in their last match in the competition, having previously suffered a 0:2 defeat to Juventus and drawn 1:1 with Lazio.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri described the match as “important and very complicated”, but stressed that it would not be decisive for qualification. According to him, Napoli need to win three of their remaining four matches to achieve their objective in the league phase.

Kevin De Bruyne’s return to the Etihad is attracting particular interest. The Belgian midfielder spent ten seasons at Manchester City and will now be one of Napoli’s key figures. For the hosts, the main threat remains Erling Haaland, who could score in a fifth consecutive Champions League match.

What comes next for the two teams

After the match, Manchester City travel to Arsenal in the Premier League on 29 November. Napoli will continue their Champions League campaign on 8 December, when they host Brugge.

Sources: apnews.com, skysports.com, ansa.it