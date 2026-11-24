Cristiano Ronaldo received an impressive tribute in Shanghai, where a 7-meter statue of the Portuguese football star was placed in front of the newly opened CR7 museum. The sculpture depicts the forward with his arms outstretched in his trademark “Siuuu” celebration after scoring a goal.

The museum opened on November 21 and is Ronaldo’s first such project in mainland China. According to the organizers, the statue is the tallest full-length statue dedicated to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“Every goal, every trophy, every record – now in Shanghai,” the project organizers said.

The exhibition is located in the Shanghai No. 1 Department Store shopping center on East Nanjing Road. It covers nearly 3,000 square meters on the third floor of Building C and includes 10 themed zones and 15 interactive spaces.

Visitors can follow Ronaldo’s journey from his childhood on the island of Madeira to becoming one of the most recognizable figures in football. The exhibits include individual awards, kits, football boots and items connected to key moments in his career.

The museum presents the professional journey of the 41-year-old forward through a combination of artifacts and interactive spaces. At the heart of the project are Ronaldo’s trophies, records and image; for years, he has been one of the most popular footballers in the world.

The seven-meter statue has been placed in front of the museum entrance, turning the site into a new landmark for the Portuguese star’s fans in Shanghai.