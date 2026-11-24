Michael Olise will not play for Bayern Munich in the away match against Lille in the Champions League. The France international suffered a contusion to the front of his foot in the 1:1 draw with Cologne and missed the German champions’ final training session before the match. Sky Sports confirmed that the 24-year-old will not travel to France.

Olise was substituted at half-time against Cologne after taking a knock to his leg. According to Bild, he was walking on crutches and using a special medical boot to stabilize his foot and protect it from additional strain. The media outlet reported that the injury is a contusion in the area of the metatarsal bones and the base of the toes.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer said that the injury will not keep Olise out for a long period.

“He will not be out for long. The Champions League match has come too soon, but perhaps he can return for the match against Hamburger,” Hainer explained.

Olise is among Bayern’s top-performing players this season. The Frenchman has made 16 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 7 assists. His absence will make coach Vincent Kompany’s task more difficult, as he will also be unable to rely on several other key players. According to Sky Sports, Manuel Neuer, Harry Kane, Alphonso Davies, Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry are also out of the squad.

Bayern began their campaign in the competition with 8 points from four matches. The Bavarians defeated Atletico Madrid 2:0 and Bodo/Glimt 5:0, while they drew 3:3 with Viking and 2:2 with Arsenal. As a result, the German side are 13th in the provisional standings.

The top eight teams will advance directly to the round of 16, while those finishing from ninth to 24th will have to go through the play-offs. After their away match against Lille, Bayern will face Slavia Prague, Manchester United and Real Betis. The match in France is the first in this series and comes at a time when every loss of a key player further limits Kompany’s options.