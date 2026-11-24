Bulgaria’s men’s national basketball team is returning to Sofia for an official game after more than 12 years. On November 26 at 19:00, Lyubomir Minchev’s team will host Denmark in the second stage of the preliminary qualifiers for EuroBasket 2029.

The game will be the men’s national team’s first official qualifying match at “Arena 8888”. Interest in the game is considerable – the Bulgarian Basketball Federation announced on November 23 that more than 6,000 tickets had been sold.

Bulgaria’s last official game in Sofia was on August 24, 2014. Around 500 spectators at Universiade Hall watched the EuroBasket 2015 qualifier against Montenegro.

The Bulgarian team, coached by Georgi Mladenov, won the first quarter 23:18. Montenegro, however, went on a 17:0 run in the second quarter and took a 41:34 lead into halftime. Bulgaria cut the deficit to six points before the final quarter, but the visitors won 84:73.

Alexander Vezenkov started as a starter and finished with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 1 assist in 36 minutes. Pavlin Ivanov added 16 points in 26 minutes, including four three-pointers on eight attempts. The two were Bulgaria’s top scorers in the game.

Vezenkov and Ivanov are once again part of the national team. In 2014, Ivanov came off the bench, while today he is Bulgaria’s captain. Vezenkov, meanwhile, is returning before the Sofia crowd as a EuroLeague champion with Olympiacos and a two-time winner of the competition’s Most Valuable Player of the Season award.

“I hope for a very good atmosphere,” captain Pavlin Ivanov said ahead of the game against Denmark. He described the team’s condition as “super” and pointed out that the Bulgarian squad expects a difficult game against a disciplined opponent.

Between the game against Montenegro on August 24, 2014, and the meeting with Denmark on November 26, 2026, 12 years, 3 months and 2 days will have passed. During that period, the national team has not played an official qualifying game in Sofia.