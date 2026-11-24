Former Levski marketing director Viktor Viktorov is expected to join the new management team at Botev Plovdiv, which is being assembled around businessman Milo Borissov. There is still no official confirmation from the Plovdiv club regarding his possible appointment.

The information about Viktorov’s future was reported by Sportal after he left Levski following nearly four years of work at “Gerena”.

“I am leaving with my head held high, a clear conscience and enormous pride in everything we achieved together,” Viktorov said in an address to the fans.

Viktorov is expected to work alongside Krasimir Petrov and Georgi Korudzhiev. Petrov was Levski’s chief scout, while Korudzhiev was also part of the club’s sporting staff. Both left “Gerena” in November.

Petrov and Korudzhiev were among those who worked on building the squad that ended Ludogorets’ 14-year dominance in Bulgarian football. Botev Plovdiv could therefore bring together a group of executives with shared experience from their work at the capital club.

Milo Borissov confirmed to the Bulgarian National Radio that talks are under way regarding the possible acquisition of Botev Plovdiv. However, he said that at this point there has been no concrete development or official agreement.

On November 24, Borissov held a meeting at Hristo Botev Stadium with representatives of the associations that hold the majority shareholding, Plovdiv Online reported. Neither side has announced a finalized deal. On the pitch, Botev Plovdiv are fifth in the First League with 24 points from 15 matches. The team have recorded seven wins, three draws and five defeats.