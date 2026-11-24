UEFA representatives visited the Bulgarian Army Stadium two days before CSKA’s first European match at the reconstructed venue. The “Reds” will host Trabzonspor on November 26 at 22:00 in a Conference League league-phase match.

The visitors from European football’s governing body requested to arrive early because the stadium is set to host its first European match. According to Telegraf, the UEFA representatives were impressed by the new arena and determined that the organization surrounding the match would proceed smoothly.

The match against Trabzonspor will be CSKA’s fourth game in the league phase of the tournament and its first European fixture at the Bulgarian Army Stadium. The Turkish side’s squad includes Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah, which places additional emphasis on CSKA’s home fixture. The match is part of the fourth round of the Conference League league phase.