Botev Plovdiv have parted ways with head coach Stanislav Genchev and his staff. The club announced that the decision was made by mutual consent, with assistants Zhivko Milanov, Yordan Gospodinov and Daniel Ivanov also leaving the team.

“Botev Plovdiv FC and the head coach of the first team, Stanislav Genchev, together with his staff, are parting ways by mutual consent,” the club said in a statement. Botev thanked the coach and his team for their professionalism, dedication and results achieved.

Until a permanent successor is appointed, the first team will be led by Lyudmil Baltanov. His first challenge will be the upcoming match against Cherno More.

At present, Botev Plovdiv have not announced who will take over the permanent coaching position. The names of potential candidates are being discussed in the sports media, but the club has not officially confirmed a choice.

Genchev returned to lead Botev in May 2026. This was his second spell at the club. During the current season, he led the team in 17 official matches, in which Botev recorded nine wins, three draws and five defeats in all competitions.

The 45-year-old coach's last match was the 3:3 draw with CSKA at Hristo Botev Stadium on November 22. After 15 matches played in the First League, the Plovdiv team sit fifth with 24 points.

The parting comes immediately before Botev's next league match. Until a new coach is appointed, operational management of the team has been entrusted to Baltanov.