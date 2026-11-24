CSKA has published new instructions for entering the Bulgarian Army Stadium ahead of the home match against Trabzonspor in the Conference League. Parents attending the match with children may use a special entrance located next to each of the turnstile systems.

The match is on Thursday, November 26, at 22:00. The stadium gates will open at 19:00 — three hours before kick-off.

“Parents with children may use the special entrance located next to each of the turnstile systems,” CSKA said.

The club urged supporters to familiarise themselves with the instructions and arrive early, as access to the stadium will begin three hours before kick-off.

The match against Trabzonspor is CSKA’s fourth fixture in the league phase of the Conference League. The game will be played at the Bulgarian Army Stadium in Sofia.