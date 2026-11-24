Stanislav Genchev commented on his parting of ways with Botev Plovdiv after the club announced that the coach and his staff were no longer part of the first team. The decision comes two days after the 3:3 draw against CSKA.

“It may be a surprise to you, but not to me,” Genchev told Sportal. According to him, he found out what was going to happen after it became clear who the new people taking over the club's management would be.

Genchev took charge of Botev in May 2026 under the management of Ilian Filipov, who is no longer among the living. Changes began at the club following his death, while businessman Milo Borisov was mentioned as a possible future figure in the management.

The coach said he was not offended by the decision, but believed that the reason for his dismissal was not related to the team's sporting results.

“It is clear to me that the motive is personal, because over the last eight matches we have won the most points and scored the most goals,” Genchev said.

Botev have 24 points from 15 matches in the First League. The team have recorded seven wins, three draws and five losses. In his final match in charge, Genchev saw his team earn a 3:3 draw against CSKA at Hristo Botev Stadium.

In another part of his statement, the coach highlighted Botev's victories over Ludogorets, Levski and CSKA 1948, as well as the three goals scored against CSKA. He urged the fans to continue supporting the team in the fight for a place in European club competitions.

Botev Plovdiv announced that the parting of ways with Genchev and his staff was by mutual consent. His assistants Zhivko Milanov, Yordan Gospodinov and Daniel Ivanov are also leaving the club.

In the upcoming match against Cherno More, the first team will be led by Lachezar Baltanov. For now, the club has not announced Genchev's permanent successor.