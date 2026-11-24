Georgi Kabakov has received his eighth international appointment for the 2026/27 season. UEFA has appointed the Bulgarian referee to officiate the match between Sunderland and Jagiellonia in the fifth round of the Europa League.

The match will be played on November 26 at 22:00 at the “Stadium of Light” in England. Kabakov’s assistant referees will be Martin Margaritov and Martin Venev, while Dimitar Dimitrov will serve as the fourth official. Spain’s Guillermo Fernández and Germany’s Christian Dingert will be responsible for the video replay system.

Sunderland and Jagiellonia are among Levski’s opponents in the league phase of the tournament. The Bulgarian team has already faced the Polish side and won 1–0. Levski’s away match against Sunderland is scheduled for the end of January 2027.

Since the beginning of the season, the 40-year-old from Plovdiv has received more appointments in international tournaments than in the First League. Kabakov has officiated six matches in the Bulgarian championship, while he has seven games in UEFA competitions, with the upcoming match set to be his eighth.

So far, the Bulgarian referee has officiated two matches in the Champions League, two in the Nations League and three in the Europa League. His new appointment will be another assignment in European club competitions during the campaign.