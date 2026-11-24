Dimitar Mihaylov, a candidate for president of the Bulgarian Taekwondo Federation, rejected as untrue the public claims made by the other contender for the post, Kaloyan Binev. The federation’s vice president and head coach of Ramus Taekwondo Club was a guest on the programme “Sportal.bg’s Guest”, where he commented on the upcoming election and the dispute surrounding the management of the organization.

Mihaylov said that his candidacy had been announced three weeks after the killing of the federation’s long-serving president, Slavi Binev, on 24 October. He said his candidacy had been put forward by clubs supporting him and announced during an international taekwondo tournament in Plovdiv.

“One of the most disgusting habits of petty souls is that they suspect others of their own baseness,” Mihaylov said, quoting Honoré de Balzac. He added that Kaloyan Binev had announced his candidacy seven days after him, despite the criticism directed at Mihaylov for not waiting 40 days to pass after his father’s death.

Dispute over the Management Board meeting

Mihaylov also commented on the actions of the federation’s vice president, Hristo Georgiev. According to him, Georgiev told coaches that a General Assembly to elect a new president would be held just an hour after Slavi Binev’s killing. Mihaylov also said that several days later Georgiev announced his own candidacy.

The candidate said he had heard claims about serious debts owed by the federation, but did not accept them as an established fact. In his view, the financial situation should be clarified through an audit, regardless of who takes over the organization. When announcing his candidacy, Mihaylov also said that he had no information about the federation’s current financial situation because he had not been responsible for its financial affairs.

He denied allegations of pressure on a family

Mihaylov also denied claims that he, his father or a lawyer associated with them had put pressure on Kaloyan Binev’s family. He said he did not know the lawyer in question or Niya Temiz, and that he had seen the lawyer for the first time at the Management Board meeting on 19 November.

He described as untrue the claim that the lawyer had been hired by him or his father to represent Temiz. Mihaylov warned that such statements could lead to legal action for defamation, but did not say that he had filed a lawsuit.

The election is scheduled for 19 December

The extraordinary General Assembly of the Bulgarian Taekwondo Federation will be held on 19 December in Sofia. At the Management Board meeting on 19 November, Aleksandar Minev was chosen to represent the federation until a new president is elected. The deadline for submitting candidacies is 3 December.

Mihaylov said that if elected, he would work for clear rules, transparency and management that would apply equally to all clubs and participants in taekwondo.

Sources: sportal.bg, bta.bg, bntnews.bg