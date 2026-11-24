The Football Association has overturned Manchester United defender Leny Yoro’s one-match suspension following a successful appeal by the club. The decision means that the Frenchman will be available for Saturday’s home game against Brentford.

Yoro was sent off in the eighth minute of the 0-4 defeat by Liverpool at “Anfield”. He stopped Alexander Isak, who had broken through behind the defence, and referee Sam Barrott showed him a straight red card. The FA confirmed that the suspension had been overturned because of an “incorrect dismissal decision”.

Mauricio Pochettino challenged the decision immediately after the match. “The ball was not under his control. When Isak saw that the touch was not good, it was normal for him to slow down and stop his movement. At that moment, Yoro was challenging him from behind and he fell. Everyone who plays football knows that it was not intentional. It is in no way a foul,” said the Manchester United manager.

The defender was initially due to miss one match for his straight red card. Following the FA’s decision, however, he can take part in Manchester United’s next Premier League fixture. The team are 19th in the table and have not won in the league since August, while they have conceded 19 goals in their last six matches in all competitions.

Before their home game against Brentford, Manchester United will play Sporting in Lisbon in the Champions League. The match is scheduled for 25 November.

Sporting coach Paulo Fonseca said that the early red card in the match against Liverpool had made it more difficult to analyse the English team’s new line-up and tactics. “A red card in the eighth minute – it is impossible to carry out an analysis. I tried to follow Pochettino’s work with the USA and the decisions he has used. There is some information, but it is very difficult to predict what will happen,” Fonseca said.