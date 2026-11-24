Fratria defeated Yantra (Gabrovo) 2–0 in a match from the 17th round of the Second League and climbed to third place in the standings. The Varna side are now just one point behind the leaders CSKA II and Vihren, having overtaken Chernomorets, while Yantra occupy fifth position.

The hosts decided the match in the first half. Kristian Peshov opened the scoring in the 29th minute, heading home a cross from Ibryam Ibryam. In the very final moments of the half, Georgi Trifonov doubled the lead after an assist from Miroslav Marinov.

Fratria could have won even more convincingly. In the first half, a cross by Miroslav Marinov hit the post, while after the break Viktorio Valkov and Timur Korablin also struck the frame of the goal.

Yantra created their best opportunity in the 56th minute. Ivan Angelov crossed from the left, and Milcho Angelov shot on the move, but Stanislav Tanev made a decisive intervention. At the other end of the pitch, Hristo Lalev saved efforts from Bilal Kandoussi, Georgi Atanasov and Vladislav Vakula. In the 61st minute, Viktorio Valkov headed the ball following a corner, but it bounced off the crossbar. A quarter of an hour before the end, Timur Korablin also hit the post directly from a corner kick.