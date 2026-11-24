CSKA will release an additional, but highly limited number of tickets for the home match against Trabzonspor in the Conference League. Sales begin on November 25 after 10:30 a.m. on the tickets.cska.bg platform and will be available only to holders of the club’s fan cards.

The tickets will be sold until they are sold out. The club уточнява that the additional seats were secured after measures were taken against attempts at abuse and circumventing the established rules.

From November 25 after 10:30 a.m., the option to transfer already purchased tickets via the “Forward” function in users’ platform profiles will also be restored. It was temporarily suspended due to identified attempts at abuse.

“Starting tomorrow after 10:30 a.m., the option to transfer tickets will be active,” CSKA announced.

The match against Trabzonspor is scheduled for November 26 at 10:00 p.m. Bulgarian time. The game is part of the league phase of the Conference League.