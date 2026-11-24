The United States will host the Copa América in 2028. The decision was announced by the football confederations of South America and of North, Central America and the Caribbean – CONMEBOL and CONCACAF.

The 49th edition of the tournament will take place from June 9 to July 9, 2028. It will feature 16 national teams – the 10 CONMEBOL representatives and six teams from CONCACAF.

„The Copa América is much more than a tournament: it is part of our identity, our history and the greatness of South American football,“ said CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez.

The six CONCACAF teams will determine their participation through their performance at the 2027 Gold Cup. The continental championship will be played from June 17 to July 11, 2027.

CONCACAF clarified that further details about the qualifying mechanism will be announced at a later date. This means that it has not yet been announced exactly which Gold Cup performance criteria will determine the six berths.

CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani said the agreement would give six national teams from the region „a new opportunity to compete against some of the best in the world,“ while also increasing the importance of the Gold Cup.

The United States will host the Copa América for the third time. The previous two editions held on American soil took place in 2016 and 2024. These are also the only instances in which the tournament has been held outside South America.

In 2016, the USA hosted the special „Copa América Centenario“ edition, marking the 100th anniversary of the competition. In 2024, the tournament was held in the country again, with 16 teams taking part – 10 from CONMEBOL and six from CONCACAF.

The host cities, stadiums and full match schedule for the 2028 edition will be announced at a later date.