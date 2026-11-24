Erling Haaland’s surname has found itself at the centre of an unusual trademark dispute. Polish electrician Michal Wons registered the “Haaland” trademark in the European Union, but the registration was subsequently cancelled by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

The case began in 2023, when the Norwegian footballer attempted to register his own trademark in the EU. It then became clear that Wons had already obtained rights to the name “Haaland”. The registration covered 16 product categories, including sportswear, energy drinks, toys and women’s underwear. Wons denies that the trademark is connected to the Manchester City striker. According to his explanation, “HAALAND” is an abbreviation of the phrase “High Advanced Activity Land”. However, the EUIPO found this version unconvincing.

The office’s experts concluded that the registration was an attempt to exploit the footballer’s fame and cancelled the trademark. The EUIPO Board of Appeal upheld the decision in May 2026. In July, Wons appealed the decision before the General Court of the European Union. The case was filed on 22 July 2026 under number T-460/26 and is directed against the EUIPO, with Erling Haaland named as another party to the proceedings. The appeal seeks to overturn the Board of Appeal’s decision and restore the registration.

Haaland, who is 26, has played for Manchester City since 2022. This season, the striker has made 15 appearances and scored 14 goals in all competitions.