There has been a noticeable change at CSKA under the leadership of Markus Gisdol, and the players now have respect for the German coach. This was stated by former „Reds“ captain Todor Yanchev to Dsport.bg ahead of the home match against Trabzonspor in the Conference League.

„The players have respect for Markus Gisdol. You can see the change in the team itself. With every new coach, the players are twice as motivated. This can also be seen with Markus Gisdol,“ Yanchev commented.

CSKA will host Trabzonspor on November 26 at 22:00 in the league phase of the tournament. The match will be the first European game at the renovated „Bulgarian Army“ Stadium. Yanchev, who has played for both clubs, expects a clash between two major teams.

„I would say it will be a wonderful clash between two giants. CSKA are the best team in Bulgaria, while Trabzonspor are one of the four best teams in Turkey, along with Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş,“ the former midfielder said.

Yanchev also highlighted the home advantage. He attended the opening of the renovated venue for the match against Slavia and said he was impressed by the stadium and the atmosphere around it.

„It is always good when you are at home. As they say, even the walls help. I was fortunate enough to attend the opening for the match against Slavia. I am impressed by the venue and the atmosphere that is created,“ Yanchev said.

Among CSKA's players, Yanchev singled out Italian midfielder Stefano Sensi. The former captain pointed to the midfielder as the player who makes the strongest impression in the squad.

„Without a doubt, Sensi makes the best impression on me at CSKA. I also have a soft spot for midfielders—I am biased. You can see that Sensi is a class above everyone else,“ Yanchev said.

CSKA's next test is precisely against Trabzonspor. The match will take place on November 26 at „Bulgarian Army“ Stadium, where the hosts will play their first European game following the stadium's reconstruction.