The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne has returned the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title to Senegal. The court upheld the appeal filed by the Senegalese Football Federation, overturned the decision of the Appeals Board of the Confederation of African Football of 17 March, and confirmed the result of the final – a 1–0 victory over Morocco after extra time.

Senegal is therefore once again the champion of Africa, while Morocco loses the title it was awarded by default in March. CAF said it respected the court’s decision and would take the necessary steps to implement it.

The dispute began during the final, played on 18 January in Rabat. At the end of regular time, referee Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo awarded Morocco a penalty after a VAR review. A protest from the Senegalese bench followed, and Senegal’s players left the pitch without permission. The match was interrupted for around 16 minutes, after which both teams returned to the pitch. Brahim Diaz failed to convert the penalty, while Pape Gueye scored the winning goal in extra time.

On 17 March, CAF’s Appeals Board ruled that Senegal had violated the tournament regulations and declared a 0–3 administrative defeat. The decision made Morocco the winner of the final and changed the official result of the match that had been played.

The panel of the court held that the referee’s decision to resume or terminate the match had fallen within his powers. In its official statement, CAS said: “The referee’s decision to resume the match or to terminate it falls definitively within his exclusive powers.”

According to the court, the rules invoked by Morocco apply when the conduct of a team leads to the definitive termination of a match. In this case, the referee resumed play after both teams had returned to the pitch and indicated their readiness to continue. Therefore, the provisions concerning an administrative defeat were not applicable to the result of the final.

CAS stressed that disciplinary violations do not go without consequences. The Senegalese federation, coach Pape Thiaw and several players have already been sanctioned in separate CAF proceedings. This means that the court is overturning the change to the sporting result, but is not annulling the disciplinary penalties imposed.

The decision was unanimous. The case was heard behind closed doors in Lausanne on 8 October by a panel chaired by Gerald Simon, with Ulrich Haas and Luigi Fumagalli as members. The full grounds have been provided to the parties, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport will publish the complete decision at a later date, unless the parties request that it remain confidential.

According to „Le360“, the possible next legal step for the Moroccan Football Federation would be an appeal to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court. That court does not examine the substance of the dispute, but reviews a limited range of legal and procedural grounds.