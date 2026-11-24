Arsenal host Borussia Dortmund in a match from the fifth round of the Champions League league phase. The game at the “Emirates” Stadium kicks off at 22:00 Bulgarian time, with Italian referee Maurizio Mariani in charge. The match will be broadcast on Max Sport 3.

Before the start, Arsenal occupy third place in the standings with 9 points. Borussia Dortmund are 12th, also with 9 points.

The home side’s manager starts Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal. The defence consists of Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães and Piero Hincapié.

Declan Rice, captain Martin Ødegaard and Myles Lewis-Skelly will operate in midfield. The attacking line features Christos Tzolis, Viktor Gyökeres and Noni Madueke.

Gregor Kobel starts for the German side. In front of him are Julian Ryerson, Joan Gadeu, Waldemar Anton and captain Nico Schlotterbeck.

The midfield is made up of Daniel Svensson, Jobe Bellingham, Jobe? Wait original Джоуи Ферман likely Joey Veerman, and Felix Nmecha. In attack are Maximilian Beier and Fábio Silva.