Galatasaray beat Aston Villa 1-0 at RAMS Park in Istanbul to record their third consecutive win in the league phase of the Champions League. The only goal was scored by Deniz Gül in the 77th minute, after he had come on as a substitute.

The match featured many challenges and few clear-cut chances. Neither team registered a shot on target in the first half. The visitors had their best opportunity in the 27th minute, when Taylor Harwood-Bellis headed the ball after a corner from John McGinn, but it went wide.

Galatasaray responded with a shot from Yunus Akgün, which was blocked. Before the break, Nicolas Jackson and John McGinn also tried their luck from distance, but neither seriously threatened Uğurcan Çakır's goal.

Okan Buruk sent Deniz Gül on in the 62nd minute, replacing Eren Elmalı. Fifteen minutes later, the forward was in the right place during a scramble following a corner.

Barış Alper Yılmaz headed the ball, which ricocheted off Nicolas Jackson and rose into the air. Gül reacted quickest and also headed it into Zion Suzuki's goal to make it 1-0.

During the goal, the forward was kicked in the face by Jackson, who was attempting to clear the ball. Gül remained on the pitch with a bloody nose and received medical attention, but continued playing.

Aston Villa sought an equaliser in the closing minutes. Victor Lindelöf headed the ball after a cross into the penalty area, but failed to trouble Çakır. The hosts also had a chance to score a second goal, but Suzuki intervened successfully.

Galatasaray held on to their lead until the final whistle and moved to nine points. Aston Villa remained on the same tally after their second consecutive defeat in the competition. UEFA states that the teams' next matches are on 8 December — AEK Athens will host Galatasaray, while Aston Villa will play at home against Paris Saint-Germain.

For Unai Emery's side, the defeat extends their difficult run in recent matches. Before the game against Galatasaray, Aston Villa had recorded a goalless draw with Sunderland in the Premier League.