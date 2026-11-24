Aleksandar Tomash is expected to become the new head coach of Botev Plovdiv following the club’s parting of ways with Stanislav Genchev. The appointment has not yet been officially announced by the club, but Tomash is already preparing the staff with which he could begin work at the “Hristo Botev” Stadium. The information was reported by Actualno.com and Sportal.bg.

Konstantin Mirchev and Todor Kyuchukov are expected to join his staff. Hristo Kolev-Bashtata, one of the most prominent figures in the history of city rivals Lokomotiv Plovdiv, is not expected to follow Tomash to Botev.

Botev Plovdiv officially parted ways with Stanislav Genchev and his coaching staff by mutual consent. The split came two days after the 3:3 draw with CSKA. Until the next match against Cherno More, the first team will be led by Lachezar Baltanov.

“This parting of ways is not a surprise to us,” Stanislav Genchev told BNT.

The coach added that, in his view, the reason was not related to the sporting results, but rather to a “personal motive”. Genchev spent 182 days in charge of Botev, during which time the team recorded nine wins, three draws and five defeats in all competitions.

The changes at the “Kolezha” are not limited to the coaching position. Krasimir Petrov and Georgi Korudzhiev, former scouts at Levski, are being linked with key roles in Botev Plovdiv’s new sporting structure.

One of them is expected to take on the role of sporting director, while the other will become chief scout. Thus, Tomash could return to Plovdiv with a staff including people he has already worked with, as well as a new management core around the first team.

Tomash most recently managed CSKA. He left the club after the 2024/25 season, in which the “Army Men” finished without winning a trophy. Before that, the specialist was in charge of Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Spartak Varna.