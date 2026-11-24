Bodø/Glimt beat LASK Linz 1:0 in the fifth round of the league phase of the Champions League. The Norwegian side secured the victory in the second minute of stoppage time, when substitute Andreas Helmersen headed home following a cross from Fredrik Bjørkan. The hosts thus moved to seven points in the tournament.

The two sides played a cautious first half, which ended without any serious scoring chances and with the score at 0:0. After the break, Dietmar Kühbauer made a double substitution for LASK in the 61st minute, bringing on Sascha Horvath and Moses Usor in place of Alessandro Schöpf and Christoph Lang.

Bodø/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen responded with a triple substitution in the 74th minute. Andreas Helmersen, Ulrik Saltnes and Joshua Gaston Kitolano entered the game, replacing Ola Brynhildsen, Sondre Fet and Sondre Auklend respectively.

The hosts came close to scoring in the 80th minute. Patrick Berg took a free-kick from the edge of the penalty area, but the Austrian side's goalkeeper tipped the ball over for a corner. LASK made two more substitutions in the 82nd minute, with Sasa Kalajdzic and Melayro Bogarde replacing Samuel Adeniran and Kasper Mølgaard Jørgensen.

The decisive moment came in the 92nd minute. Fredrik Bjørkan broke down the flank and crossed into the penalty area, where Helmersen headed the ball home from close range to make it 1:0. The striker had come onto the pitch 18 minutes earlier.

The victory keeps Bodø/Glimt in contention for progression to the knockout phase. According to Norwegian daily VG, the team will probably need one more win in their remaining three matches to improve their chances of securing a place in the play-offs.

Bodø/Glimt's next Champions League match is away to Lens on 9 December 2026. The Norwegian side will then host Atlético Madrid on 19 January 2027, before travelling to face Club Brugge on 27 January.