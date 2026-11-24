Real Madrid host PSV Eindhoven in a match from the fifth round of the league phase of the Champions League. The match at „Santiago Bernabéu“ kicks off at 22:00.

The biggest surprise in the hosts’ lineup is Jude Bellingham’s absence from the starting XI. The English midfielder remains on the bench, while captain Federico Valverde will operate at right-back again. Éder Militão also starts the match.

„Our starting lineup!“

With this brief message, Real Madrid announced their selection for the match. Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, Marc Cucurella, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Bernardo Silva, Diomande, Arda, Vinícius and Kylian Mbappé are in the Spanish team’s starting lineup.

PSV Eindhoven start with Kovář in goal, Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Filip Kostić, Paul Wanner, Meijnans, Sano, Til, Ivan Perišić and Van Bommel.

The Dutch side have one win in the tournament so far. Perišić and Kostić are among the starters, while Paul Wanner also gets a place in the starting XI.

Real Madrid have won their first four Champions League matches and will be seeking a tenth consecutive victory in all competitions.