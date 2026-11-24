Cristiano Ronaldo moved closer to the 1,000-goal milestone in his professional career, while João Felix secured Al-Nassr’s 2:1 victory over Al-Sadd in the fifth round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League. Ronaldo now has 987 goals and needs 13 more to reach the historic milestone.

The hosts took the lead at Al-Awwal Park in the 13th minute. Ronaldo won a penalty after a foul by Mohamed Camara and took the spot-kick himself, sending the ball into the top-right corner.

Al-Sadd equalised in the 22nd minute through Mohamed Waad. He scored following a cross from Akram Afif, and after the goal he celebrated with Ronaldo’s trademark gesture.

The Portuguese forward scored a second goal shortly before half-time, but it was ruled out for offside following a VAR intervention. In first-half stoppage time, Waad was shown a straight red card after spitting at Nawaf Bushail, leaving the visitors a man down.

At the start of the second half, João Felix scored the winning goal with an acrobatic bicycle kick from the edge of the penalty area. The Portugal international’s effort proved decisive in determining the final result.

“Cristiano Ronaldo 987”

This was written by journalist Fabrizio Romano in a post embedded in the Gong.bg article following the Portuguese forward’s goal. With his strike, Ronaldo reached 17 goals for Al-Nassr in Asian club competitions and overtook Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah as the club’s outright leading scorer in continental tournaments.

Al-Nassr occupy fifth place in the West Zone with nine points and a game in hand. Al-Sadd remain on two points and continue to search for their first victory in the tournament.

Angelos Postecoglou’s team’s next challenge is an away match against Al-Hazem in the Saudi Arabian league. Al-Nassr are third in the domestic championship.