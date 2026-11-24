Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium in a fifth-round match of the league phase of the Champions League. The result left the English side in fifth place with 11 points, while Borussia are seventh with 10 points.

The hosts took the lead in the 10th minute. Gabriel Magalhães found Noni Madueke on the right flank, and he passed to Viktor Gyökeres. The Swedish striker unleashed a long-range effort and sent the ball past Gregor Kobel.

The goal was Arsenal's 400th in Champions League history. Five minutes later, Kobel intervened to keep out a dangerous shot from Christos Tzolis, and then stopped Madueke's effort as well.

Borussia Dortmund restored parity in the 55th minute. Jobe Bellingham broke through the middle and passed to Maximilian Beier, who beat Gabriel Magalhães and made it 1-1 with a precise shot along the ground.

Arsenal had chances to score a second goal late on. In the 80th minute, following a free-kick taken by Martin Ødegaard, the ball ricocheted off Nico Schlotterbeck and Serhou Guirassy in succession, hit the post and was caught by Kobel.

Three minutes later, Declan Rice also shot towards the near corner, but the ball struck the post. No further goals were scored and the two teams shared the points.