Como beat AEK 1-0 at home in a match from the fifth round of the league phase of the Champions League and climbed to third place in the standings with 12 points. The Greek side remain in 31st position with 3 points.

The Italians had an opportunity to open the scoring as early as the 29th minute, when they were awarded a penalty. Captain Lucas Da Cunha, however, failed to convert the spot-kick.

Como scored the winning goal in the 57th minute. Luis Milla controlled a pass from Martin Baturina and sent the ball into the AEK goal with a shot into the top-right corner.

The team managed by Cesc Fabregas recorded another victory in the competition and collected 12 points after five matches. AEK remain on 3 points in the league phase.