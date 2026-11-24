Betis won 2-0 away to Slovan Bratislava in a match from the fifth round of the Champions League league phase. Colombian striker Cucho scored both goals for the Spanish side.

Betis took the lead in the 43rd minute. Cucho capitalized on a pass from Ángel Ortiz and headed the ball into the hosts' net to make it 0-1.

The Spanish team extended its lead in the 57th minute. Cucho was once again in the right place to meet Isco's cross and complete the final score at 0-2. The striker thus became the decisive figure in the match, while Slovan failed to respond with a goal.

After the win, Betis moved to 12 points and climbed to fourth place in the league-phase standings. The team remains in a strong position in the race to progress further in the tournament.

Slovan Bratislava remain bottom, in 36th place, without a single point. The Slovakian side suffered another defeat in the campaign and failed to end its negative run.

The victory in Bratislava is important for Betis ahead of their remaining league-phase matches, while Slovan will have to look for their first points in the next games.